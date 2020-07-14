Two cases from Kundasale add to COVID-19 case tally

July 14, 2020   06:35 pm

Two more cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed pushing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,653.

According to the Health Ministry, the latest 2 patients are close contacts of the virus-positive patient identified from Kundasale.

A total of 654 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care, as per a tally of the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the total figure of recoveries in Sri Lanka is at 1,988.

The country has confirmed 11 deaths due to the virus infection.

