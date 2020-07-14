Four more cases from Senapura rehab center

-

Four more persons at the Senapura Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

Thereby, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka has moved to 2,657 cases.

A total of 658 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care, as per a tally of the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the total figure of recoveries in the country stands at 1,988.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.