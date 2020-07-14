COVID-19 infections in Sri Lanka rise to 2,661

-

Total COVID-19 infections patients confirmed so far in Sri Lanka increased to 2,661 this evening (14) following the detection of four more positive cases, says the Ministry of Health.

The latest cases are close contacts of the patients detected from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu, according to the Department of Government Information.

Earlier today, 04 close contacts of patients linked to Kandakadu COVID-19 cluster tested positive for the virus. Two of them were reported from Kundasale while the other two were from Rajanganaya and Lankapura areas. In addition, 04 inmates at the Rehabilitation Centre in Senapura were also confirmed coronavirus positive. Meanwhile, 03 virus-positive returnees from Oman also added up the total cases count.

Accordingly, 15 fresh cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far within the day.

The Epidemiology Unit says 662 active COVID-19 cases are currently under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the number recoveries from the disease increased to 1,988 earlier today as seven patients were discharged from Infectious Disease Hospital (01), Iranawila Hospital (02) and Minuwangoda Base Hospital (04).

Sri Lanka witnessed a total of 11 deaths due to COVID-19 thus far.