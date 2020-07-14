Coronavirus: Total number of positive cases at 2,665

-

COVID-19 infections patients confirmed thus far in Sri Lanka increased to 2,665 today (14) following the detection of four more positive cases, the Ministry of Health said.

The latest cases include 01 contact of a patient detected from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu, 01 arrival from Oman and 02 arrivals from the United Arab Emirates, according to the Department of Government Information.

Earlier today, 08 close contacts of patients linked to Kandakadu COVID-19 cluster tested positive for the virus. In addition, 04 inmates at the Rehabilitation Centre in Senapura were also confirmed coronavirus positive. Meanwhile, 03 virus-positive returnees from Oman also added up the total cases count.

Accordingly, 19 fresh cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far within the day.

The Epidemiology Unit says 666 active COVID-19 cases are currently under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the number recoveries from the disease increased to 1,988 earlier today as seven patients were discharged from Infectious Disease Hospital (01), Iranawila Hospital (02) and Minuwangoda Base Hospital (04).

Sri Lanka witnessed a total of 11 deaths due to COVID-19 thus far.