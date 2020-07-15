Showers expected to enhance in south-western areas

-

The showery condition is expected to enhance some extent over the South-western part of the island during today, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Southern and Central provinces.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly in the direction in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and from Negombo to Mannar via Puttalam.

The sea areas extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and from Negombo to Mannar via Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.