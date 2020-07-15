General Election 2020: Day three of postal voting commences

-

Postal voting of the General Election 2020 has commenced for the third consecutive day today (15).

The process kicked off on Monday (13) with the staff members at the offices of Medical Officers of Health (MOH) casting their absentee votes from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.

The election monitoring organization, People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) said the postal voting was in general carried out peacefully.

Marking postal votes for the General Election 2020 will go ahead on weekdays until the 21st of this month.

The staff of state sector offices cast their absentee votes yesterday (14) and the process continues today (15) as well.

In the meantime, the members of security forces, the Police, the Civil Security Department, health sector workers, staff of District Secretariats, and election offices will cast their postal votes on the 16th and 17th of July.

Those who are unable to mark their postal votes on the aforesaid days due to unavoidable circumstances are allowed to do so on the 20th and 21st of July at their respective District Election Office.

A total of 705,085 public servants are eligible to cast their postal votes for the upcoming parliamentary election.