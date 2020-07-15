Man arrested for scamming over Rs. 5 million by promising overseas jobs

-

An individual who defrauded money by promising job opportunities in foreign countries including Japan and Canada has been arrested.

The 41-year-old, who used two aliases, has scammed a total of more than Rs. 5.37 million by exploiting the names of monks of well-known temples and dignitaries.

The police have identified the suspect as a resident of Galle.

Complaints have been received by police stations in Wattegama, Matara, Anuradhapura, Beliatta, Mathugama, Hikkaduwa, Meetiyagoda, Mirihana, Theldeniya, Balangoda, Dambulla, Kandana, Aluthgama, Narahenpita, Minuwangoda, Sapugaskanda, Nawagamuwa and Kekirawa regarding the suspect’s fraudulent activities.

He was produced before Theldeniya Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (14) and remanded until the 27th of this month.