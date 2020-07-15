Only 7 more coronavirus-infected navymen under medical care

-

Another Sri Lanka Navy personnel who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 has regained their health, stated Navy Media Spokesman.

This sailor was discharged after returning to health from the disease, as confirmed by the random PCR test conducted during treatment, the navy said.

However, he is to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, adhering to health precautions.

A total of 906 navy personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 while 899 of them have recovered so far.

Accordingly, only 07 infected Sri Lanka Navy personnel remain under medical care.