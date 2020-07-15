New Navy Commander calls on President

-

Newly appointed Commander of Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenna called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (15).

Vice Admiral Ulugetenna received his letter of appointment yesterday as the 24th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

In keeping with the tradition, the new Navy Commander met with the President and presented a memento to mark the occasion.

Vice Admiral Ulugetenne enlisted in the Sri Lanka Navy in 1985, as an Officer Cadet in the 13th intake, after undergoing basic training at the Naval and Maritime Academy.

After following the Advanced Command Staff Course gaining Post Staff College (Joint), he graduated from the Joint Services Command and Staff College. He subsequently obtained a Masters of Arts in Defence Studies from the King’s College London. He has also acquired a master’s degree in Maritime Policy from the University of Wollongong and an MPhil in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras.

Vice Admiral Ulugetenne has been accoladed with Rana Sura Padakkama twice for gallantry and Vishista Seva Vibhushanaya and Uttama Seva Padakkama for meritorious service.

During his naval career spanning since 1985, he has been bestowed with the Sri Lanka Armed Services Long Service Medal, the Sri Lanka Navy 50th Anniversary Medal, the 50th Independence Anniversary Commemoration Medal, the North and East Operations Medal, the Purna Bhumi Padakkama, the Desha Putra Sammanaya, the Vadamarachchi Operation Medal and the Riviresa Campaign Services Medal.

Vice Admiral has been serving as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy since May 08, 2019.