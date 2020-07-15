Examinations Dept. temporarily shuts one-day service & ordinary service counters
July 15, 2020 06:44 pm
The Department of Examinations has decided to temporarily halt its one-day service and the ordinary service counters for obtaining educational certificates, due to health security reasons.
Issuing a media release, the Education Ministry said these counters will be closed off from today (15) until further notice.
Those who wish to obtain educational certificates can make a request through the online service offered by the Examinations Department or via e-mail to get the documents delivered within 48 hours, the release said further.
More information can be obtained from the official website of the Examinations Department – www.doenets.lk – or by calling 0112784323 or the hotline (1911).