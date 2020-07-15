Examinations Dept. temporarily shuts one-day service & ordinary service counters

Examinations Dept. temporarily shuts one-day service & ordinary service counters

July 15, 2020   06:44 pm

-

The Department of Examinations has decided to temporarily halt its one-day service and the ordinary service counters for obtaining educational certificates, due to health security reasons.

Issuing a media release, the Education Ministry said these counters will be closed off from today (15) until further notice.

Those who wish to obtain educational certificates can make a request through the online service offered by the Examinations Department or via e-mail to get the documents delivered within 48 hours, the release said further.

More information can be obtained from the official website of the Examinations Department – www.doenets.lk – or by calling 0112784323 or the hotline (1911).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories