Examinations Dept. temporarily shuts one-day service & ordinary service counters

The Department of Examinations has decided to temporarily halt its one-day service and the ordinary service counters for obtaining educational certificates, due to health security reasons.

Issuing a media release, the Education Ministry said these counters will be closed off from today (15) until further notice.

Those who wish to obtain educational certificates can make a request through the online service offered by the Examinations Department or via e-mail to get the documents delivered within 48 hours, the release said further.

More information can be obtained from the official website of the Examinations Department – www.doenets.lk – or by calling 0112784323 or the hotline (1911).