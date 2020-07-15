Three returnees bring confirmed COVID-19 cases to 2,668

July 15, 2020   07:15 pm

Total COVID-19 patients confirmed so far in Sri Lanka increased to 2,668 this evening (15) following the detection of 03 more positive cases, says the Ministry of Health.

The latest cases are identified as returnees from Qatar who are under quarantine, according to the Department of Government Information.

The Epidemiology Unit says 656 active COVID-19 cases are currently under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the number recoveries from the disease increased to 2,001 earlier today as 13 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Sri Lanka witnessed a total of 11 deaths due to COVID-19 thus far.

