Eknaligoda abduction case: SC dismisses FR petitions by two accused

The Supreme Court has dismissed the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed by two defendants in the case of the alleged abduction and forced disappearance of journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda.

Three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justices Sisira de Abrew, Gamini Amarasekara and Yasantha Kodagoda delivered the verdict taking up the case earlier today.

The FR petitions had been filed by Army Intelligence Officer Lieutenant Colonel Erantha Peiris and Corporal S.K. Ulugedara, claiming that placing them under arrest over the alleged abduction and murder of Ekneligoda is unlawful.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, raising fundamental objections, told the judge bench that there is sufficient evidence to prove the charges against the two accused.

He further stated that charges were laid against the duo based on the information discovered via analysis reports on phone records and other evidence.

Taking the submissions into consideration, the judge bench decided to dismiss the FR petitions filed by Erantha Peiris and S.K. Ulugedara.