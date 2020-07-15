More foreign arrivals push COVID-19 case tally to 2,670

July 15, 2020   07:54 pm

Two more foreign arrivals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as per the Department of Government Information.

They have been detected among recent returnees from United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

With the new cases, a total of 5 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the country.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 2,670 virus-positive cases so far.

Currently, 658 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.

Meanwhile, the number recoveries from the disease increased to 2,001 earlier today as 13 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The country has witnessed a total of 11 deaths due to COVID-19 thus far.

