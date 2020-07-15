Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka at 2,671

-

Another individual at the Kundasale quarantine center is confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19, stated the Health Ministry.

The patient has been identified as a close contact of a coronavirus-positive at the Kandakadu rehabilitation center.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka to 2,671 cases.

Currently, 659 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals across the island, as per the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the number recoveries from the disease increased to 2,001 earlier today as 13 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The country has witnessed a total of 11 deaths due to COVID-19 thus far.