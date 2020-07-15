Extremely difficult to hold election without legalizing health guidelines - EC

-

Election Commission on Wednesday (15) said it would be “extremely difficult” to hold the parliamentary elections on August 5 as scheduled without the government legalising the health guidelines, including social distancing, amidst a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The national poll panel also mentioned the political leaders were not adhering to the health guidelines while campaigning, jeopardising the lives of the people attending the campaign.

“It will be extremely difficult to conduct the election unless the legal effect is given to the health guidelines,” Mahinda Deshapriya, the Chairman of the Election Commission, said.

Meanwhile, PAFFREL observers at a press conference today (15) said that the government should take steps to gazette the election related health guidelines without delay.

Representatives of the Association of Public Health Inspectors who met members of the Election Commission today, also made the same request.

-With inputs from agencies