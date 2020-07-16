COVID-19: Three arrivals test positive, total cases at 2,674

-

Total COVID-19 patients confirmed so far in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,674 on Wednesday (15) following the detection of 03 fresh positive cases, says the Ministry of Health.

The latest cases have been identified as returnees from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are under quarantine, according to the Department of Government Information.

Nine positive cases of novel coronavirus were thereby confirmed on Wednesday. These cases include another arrival from the UAE, 04 from Qatar and a close contact of a patient from Kandakadu COVID-19 cluster residing in Kundasale.

The Epidemiology Unit says 663 active COVID-19 cases are currently under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the number recoveries from the disease increased to 2,001 on Wednesday as 13 patients were discharged from hospitals upon returning to health.

Sri Lanka witnessed a total of 11 deaths due to COVID-19 thus far.