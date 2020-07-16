Govt. Analyst inspects houses of PNB officers involved in drug trafficking

July 16, 2020   10:51 am

The Government Analyst’s Department has launched investigations into the case of Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) officers maintaining connections with drug traffickers.

Accordingly, residences of several accused officers have been investigated by the Department.

Reportedly, the Minuwangoda residence of the arrested Sub Inspector is also among the houses inspected.

In addition, the Government Analyst has also investigated the place which is said to be the site where the suspected PNB officials packed drugs in to bags of rice.

