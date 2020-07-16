Upcoming four days are crucial  Army Commander

-

All parties linked to the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in East Kandakadu have been identified, states Commander of Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Speaking to TV Derana Breakfast Show ‘Derana Aruna’ this morning (16), he pointed out that only one person from the Kandakadu cluster has been confirmed to have contracted coronavirus.

He further said that all detainees at the Kandakadu rehabilitation center have been subjected to PCR testing.

Currently, all counselors at the center have been tested and their results have come in, said the Army Chief. The results of the PCR tests carried out on their families are to be received shortly, he added.

The test results of 378 people who had associated with 116 persons who visited the detainees are also to be received, Silva said. If any of the results are positive, more people who had associated them will be monitored and this can be done within the next 2 days, he said.

It will be able to determine whether there are any missed contacts of infected persons within this week, the Army Chief said.

He further said that the upcoming 04 days are crucial for this process.

Silva requests the public to wear face masks, wash hands, maintain social distance and act according to the guidelines set by the health sector.

If ‘best practices’ set by the health sector is followed properly, COVID-19 can be easily eliminated from the society, the Army Commander concluded.