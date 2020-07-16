COVID-19: Six new recoveries take total to 2,007

-

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 06 more patients infected with the virus made complete recoveries today (16).

One of these recoveries is reported from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), 03 from Iranawila Hospital, 01 from Kattankudy Base Hospital and 01 from the Minuwangoda Base Hospital, according to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit.

Thereby, total recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 2,007.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka’s COVID-119 infections tally currently sits at 2,674.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 656 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.