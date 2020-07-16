Proposal to extend period for private sector salary payments due to pandemic conditions

July 16, 2020   02:54 pm

A proposal has been tabled to the Cabinet of Ministers to extend the agreed period for the payment of salaries for private sector employees due to the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic conditions.

Measures have been taken to pay either a 50 per cent of the total salary of obtained or an amount of Rs. 14,500. Accordingly, the most profitable amount out of these two will be paid for the employees of the establishments where there had been a requirement of stay the employees in residences due to having no work for two months – May and June this year.

This agreement was reached between employers, employee trade unions and the officers of the Ministry of Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations.

The subject minister has drawn the attention of the Cabinet of Ministers to the relevant agreement for the continuation of the same procedure for further periods in regard to the payment of salaries for the period spanning from July to September as well.

