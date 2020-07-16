Eight more Covid-19 cases bring tally to 2,682

-

Eight more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country to 2,682.

All 08 new cases are close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients from the Kandakadu rehabilitation center while they are at the Biyagama Village quarantine center.

Accordingly a total of 664 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care while 2,007 patients have recovered so far.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe had said today that over 130,000 PCR tests have been carried out in Sri Lanka up to date in order to detect COVID-19 infections.