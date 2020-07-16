Four new coronavirus cases takes total to 2,686

-

Four new cases of novel coronavirus have been identified increasing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country to 2,686.

According to the Department of Govt. Information, four returnees from Qatar have tested positive for the virus.

Accordingly 12 new cases have been detected so far today (16). Earlier it was reported that 08 close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients from Kandakadu rehabilitation center had tested positive.

A total of 668 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals while the tally of recoveries in the country has risen to 2,007.