The officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Ja-Ela Police Station has been transferred by the National Police Commission.

The police officer has been transferred to Police Headquarters on a request by the Election Commission.

The Election Commission had requested the Police Commission to transfer the OIC for the duration of the election period, for allegedly violating election laws.

Accordingly the National Police Commission had convened a meeting today and decided to transfer the officer to Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile the DIG ion charge of the region has been instructed to appoint a replacement to the position.