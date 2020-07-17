Police to act tough against unauthorised parking

-

DIG Ajith Rohana says that a special police operation will be launched from tomorrow (17) to locate vehicles parked at places where parking is not permitted as well as those parked on pavements.

He stated that parking vehicles on pavements and unauthorized locations lead to many rod accidents.

He requested all motorists and motorcyclists to refrain from parking their vehicles at places where ‘No Parking’ signs are displayed.

He warned that vehicles found parked on pavements and unauthorized places will be towed at the owner’s expense.

DIG Ajith Rohana added that legal action will be taken against those who park their vehicles in unauthorized places on the road, according to the provisions of the Motor Traffic (Amendment) Act and the National Thoroughfares Act.