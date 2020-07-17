-

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the United National Party (UNP) will obtain foreign funds to the tune of 6,000 million US dollars in order to begin work on uplifting the country’s economy after winning the coming election.

He made these comments on Thursday (16) while addressing the gathering during the official launch of the manifesto of the UNP for the 2020 general election.

He stated that by the end of this year the number of unemployed people in the country would reach 1 million and that under a UNP government the unemployed will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 10,000.

Wickremesinghe also said that they will devise a plan along with leasing companies in order to end the forceful acquisition of three-wheelers.