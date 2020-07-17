Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka at 2,687

-

Positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed so far in Sri Lanka now sits at to 2,687, after a total of 13 patients were reported on Thursday (16).

The Department of Government Information says, 04 returnees from Qatar, another one from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 08 close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients from Kandakadu rehabilitation center had tested positive for the virus.

The latter are placed under quarantine at a facility set up in Biyagama.

A total of 669 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the total count of recoveries from the disease in the country has risen to 2,007.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.