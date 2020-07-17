114 who visited Kandakadu rehab inmates test negative for COVID-19

-

A total of 114 persons, who had visited the inmates at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu, have tested negative for COVID-19, says the Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Further, 368 of their family members and close relatives were also found negative for the virus in PCR tests.

After an inmate who was transferred from the rehabilitation centre in Kandakadu to the Welikada Prison tested COVID-19 positive, a new cluster of active cases emerged last week.

The health authorities and security forces have been actively tracing the contacts of the novel coronavirus patients who are linked to this new cluster and directing them for PCR tests and quarantine procedure.

More than 500 new positive cases were detected from the Kandakadu cluster and among their close contacts.

The confirmed coronavirus cases tally in Sri Lanka currently stands 2,687. Statistics revealed that 2,007 of them have returned to health.