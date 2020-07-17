Two smuggling over 111kg Kerala Cannabis nabbed in northern seas

-

Two persons who were smuggling Kerala Cannabis via sea routes have been arrested on Thursday (16).

They were remanded until the 30th of July after being produced before Kayts Magistrate’s Court.

Based on a tip-off received by the naval officers attached to Mandaitivu, a boat smuggling over 111kg of Kerala Cannabis in Mandaitivu Sea was intercepted. Kayts Police managed to arrest two smugglers during the raid.

The suspects, aged 27 and 31 years, have been identified as residents of in the area of Jaffna.