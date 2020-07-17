PHIs island-wide to withdraw from COVID-19 duties today

July 17, 2020   12:25 pm

Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) across the country have decided to withdraw from duties related to prevention of COVID-19 from 12.30 pm today (17).

The Chairman of Union of the Public Health Inspectors, Mr. M.G.U. Rohana has informed this to the Secretary to the Health Ministry, in writing. 

The PHIs have stressed that they are unable to carry on with their duties without legal protection.

Accordingly, the executive council of the Union has arrived this decision and further decisions will be announced at the meeting of the district representatives tomorrow (18), Mr. Rohana said further.

