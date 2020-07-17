Total recoveries from COVID-19 rise to 2,012

-

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 05 more patients infected with COVID-19 have made complete recoveries today (17).

Two of these recoveries are reported from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), 02 from Iranawila Hospital and 01 from the Minuwangoda Base Hospital, according to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit.

Thereby, total recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 2,012.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka’s COVID-119 infections tally currently sits at 2,687.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 664 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.