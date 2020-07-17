16-hour water cut for Rajagiriya and surrounding areas tomorrow

-

The water supply for Rajagiriya and some surrounding areas will be suspended at 2.00 pm tomorrow (18), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, Kolonnawa Urban Council area, Rajagiriya, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakapura, Nawala, Koswatta and the main road from Rajagiriya to the Open University in Nawala will be affected by this water cut.

The NWSDB said the water supply for the aforesaid areas will be interrupted for a 16-hour period.