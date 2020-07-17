Court issues directive to police over transport of sand without permits

-

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) to implement the law against any individuals who are caught transporting sand and rubble without valid permits.

A petition was filed by the Center for Environmental Justice, requesting the court to issue a writ order invalidating the recent decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers to abolish the permit system which had existed with regard to the transportation of sand.

The petition was taken up today (17) before a judge-bench comprising the President of the Court of Appeal Justice A.H.M.D. Nawaz and Justice Sobhitha Rajakaruna.

During proceedings today, Deputy Solicitor General Parinda Ranasinghe, appearing on behalf of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Acting IGP, informed the court that the permit system for the transport of sand which existed under the Mines and Minerals Act, was still in effect.

He pointed out that due to the misinterpretation of the relevant decision taken by the Cabinet of Minister, an opinion had spread that licenses were not required for the transportation of sand.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioning party, Attorney-at-law Ravindranath Dabare pointed out that it is imperative that the permit system which had existed continues in the same manner.

Accordingly the Court of Appeal ordered the Acting IGP to continue to implement the permit system which had been followed under the Mines and Minerals Act for the transportation of sand, in the same manner in the future.

The court also ordered the Acting IGP to implement the law against anyone who is caught transporting sand without a valid permit.

Further consideration of the petition was postponed until October 19.