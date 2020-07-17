Draft rehab regulations for de-radicalizing suspects from extremist ideologies approved
July 17, 2020 04:42 pm
Attorney General Dappula de Livera has approved the draft rehabilitation regulations for the de-radicalization of suspects from holding violent, extremist religious ideologies.
The Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General said these regulations will be subject to amendments.
The rehabilitation regulations have been submitted by the Defence Secretary, Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne.