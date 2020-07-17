-

A committee of experts has been appointed to investigate the demolishing of a building of archaeological value in Kurunegala, says the Department of Government Information.

The five-member committee was formed by the Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs, under the directives of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Chaired by Director-General of the Department of Archaeology Prof. Senarath Dissanayake, the committee consists of Kurunegala District Secretary R.M.R. Rathnayake, Archaeologist Prof. T.G. Kulatunga, Deputy Director of Archaeology at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Archaeologist Prasad Ranasinghe and Director (Development) of the Central Cultural Fund Architect Sumedha Matota.

The building, which is also known as the Buwaneka Hotel, dates back to the 13th century and is presumed to be the assembly hall used by the contemporary rulers.

This archaeological site had been preserved as per the provisions of the Antiquities Ordinance No. 9 of 1940.

PM Rajapaksa has instructed the committee to submit its investigation report before the 23rd of July.