12-year-old from Rajanganaya tests positive for Covid-19

A 12-year-old child from Rajanganaya has tested positive for coronavirus raising the total number of cases reported in the country to 2,688.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that a total of 139 people from Rajanganaya were subjected to PCR tests and that this 12-year-old is the only positive case reported so far today (17).

Over 660 patients infected with Covid-19 are currently under medical care at hospitals while the total number of recoveries stands at 2,012.