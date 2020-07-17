Arrival from India found COVID-19 positive, total cases at 2,689

-

Positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Sri Lanka to date escalated to 2,689 this evening (17).

The latest coronavirus patient is a returnee from India, the Department of Government Information said.

A total of 666 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the total count of recoveries from the disease in the country moved up to 2,012 earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.