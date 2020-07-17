Extraordinary Gazette on health guidelines for election published

July 17, 2020   10:22 pm

The Extraordinary Gazette Notification on health guidelines for the General Election 2020 has been published, says the Government Printer.

COVID-19 (Elections) Regulations was prepared by the Minister of Health and Indigenous Medical Services under section 2 and 3 of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222).

The gazette contains guidelines that should be adhered to by the political parties, their supporters, election candidates and voters during the election period.

 

