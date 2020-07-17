More COVID-19 cases take total count to 2,697

-

The total count of COVID-19 positive cases confirmed in Sri Lanka hit 2,697 today (17).

The latest cases include 02 close contacts linked to Kandakadu cluster residing in Gampaha area, 03 inmates at the Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu and 03 inmates of the Senapura Rehabilitation Centre, the Department of Government Information said.

Accordingly, 10 virus-infected persons have been found so far within the day. A 12-year-old from Rajanganaya, who is linked to the Kandakadu cluster and an arrival from India also tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 674 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the total count of recoveries from the disease in the country moved up to 2,012 earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.