Only 5 more COVID-19-infected navy men under medical care

July 18, 2020   07:54 am

Two more Sri Lanka Navy personnel who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 have returned to health, stated Navy Media Spokesman.

These sailors were discharged after recuperating from the disease as confirmed by the random PCR test conducted during treatment.

However, they have been instructed to spend another 14 days in self-quarantine, adhering to health precautions.

A total of 906 navy personnel had tested positive for Covid-19 while 901 of them recovered from the disease.

Accordingly, only 05 virus-infected navy men currently remain under medical care.

