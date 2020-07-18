Afternoon thundershowers highly possible over the island

-

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers over the island, particularly in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly or Westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil and from Negombo to Puttalam.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil and from Negombo to Puttalam can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that neashore sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Pottuvil via Galle, Matara and Hambantota, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land area).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.