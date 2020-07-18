Two in possession of heroin nabbed in separate raids

-

A man has been arrested while in possession of 5g 860mg of heroin, during a raid carried out in Arangala, Athurugiriya.

The Police Media said cash worth Rs. 96,160, several components of military uniforms, an illegal sharp weapon, 02 rounds of live ammunition, 04 empty bullet cartridges and a three-wheeler were also seized from the suspect.

The 39-year-old, who was identified as a resident of Hokandara area, will be produced before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today (18).



In the meantime, another suspect who was in possession of 15g of heroin has been taken into custody in Nattarampotha, Pallekele.

This suspect, aged 24, is a resident of Wellampitiya area. He is scheduled to be produced before Theldeniya Magistrate’s Court.