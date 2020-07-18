Teen missing after drowning in Kepungoda sea

-

A person has drowned while bathing in the sea off Kepungoda, the Police Media said.

The drowning victim has been identified as an 18-year-old from Minuwangoda area.

Dungalpitiya Police and divers of Sri Lanka Navy have launched a rescue mission in search of the missing teenager.

It is reported that he had been bathing in the sea with three other peers when the incident took place.

One of them who also drowned in the water has been rescued and is receiving treatment at the Negombo Hospital.