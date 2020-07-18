Teen missing after drowning in Kepungoda sea

Teen missing after drowning in Kepungoda sea

July 18, 2020   11:47 am

-

A person has drowned while bathing in the sea off Kepungoda, the Police Media said.

The drowning victim has been identified as an 18-year-old from Minuwangoda area.

Dungalpitiya Police and divers of Sri Lanka Navy have launched a rescue mission in search of the missing teenager.

It is reported that he had been bathing in the sea with three other peers when the incident took place.

One of them who also drowned in the water has been rescued and is receiving treatment at the Negombo Hospital.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories