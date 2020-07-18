Water cuts for several areas in Colombo and suburbs today

-

The water supply for Rajagiriya and some surrounding areas will be suspended at 2.00 pm today (18), says the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, Kolonnawa Urban Council area, Rajagiriya, Moragasmulla, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakapura, Nawala, Koswatta and the main road from Rajagiriya to the Open University in Nawala will be affected by this water cut.

The NWSDB said the water supply for the aforesaid areas will be interrupted for a 16-hour period until 6.00 am tomorrow (19).



In the meantime, the water supply for several areas in the inner Colombo will be interrupted for 10 hours from 8.00 pm tonight until 6.00 am tomorrow.

The water cut will impact the areas of Colombo 13, 14 and 15, the NWSDB said.

Water supply for Colombo 11 and 12 areas will meanwhile be under low-pressure.