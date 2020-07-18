Entry of pilgrims into Kataragama sacred city limited

-

Entry of pilgrims into the sacred city of Kataragama will be limited two weeks starting from July 21 to August 04, in view of the Annural Esala Perahera of Kataragama Devalaya.

Accordingly, the public will not be allowed to take part in religious activities or to watch the procession during the entire period of the Perahera festival.

The 2248th Annual Esala Festival of the Kataragama Devalaya, one of the most revered and nationally important cultural festivals of the Sinhalese, Tamil and Muslim people, will commence on July 21 and conclude on August 04 with the Festival of Diya Kepima at Menik Ganga.

The government has given out instructions to organize and parade the processions, including that of the Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, Kataragama, Devinuwara and Sabaragamuwa in compliance with the health guidelines.