Eleven more COVID-19 recoveries move total to 2,023

The Ministry of Health confirms that another 11 persons infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (18).

The situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit read that 07 of these recoveries are from Kattankudy Base Hospital and Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Iranawila Hospital, Minuwangoda Base Hospital and Kamburugamuwa District General Hospital have reported 01 each.

On that account, total recoveries from COVID-19 increased to 2,023.

In the meantime, the tally of positive coronavirus cases found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,697.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 663 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.