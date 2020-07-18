Ongoing interim school holiday extended

-

The ongoing interim school holiday, which was set to end this Monday (20), has been extended by another week taking into consideration the health security of the student.

Accordingly, schools will be reopened on the 27th of July, however, only for the students in Grade 11, 12 and 13.

In a media release, the Ministry of Education said none of the schools in Rajanganaya and Welikanda educational divisions will be before the 10th of August.

Meanwhile, the new dates for the Grade 5 Scholarship Exam and G.C.E. Advanced Level Exam will be announced on the 20th of July, the Education Ministry said further.