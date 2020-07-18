Postal voting process peaceful so far  Election Commission

-

Postal voting for the General Election 2020 has been a peaceful process so far, says the Election Commission.

The election body added that there had been no complaints regarding violence at polling stations.

The postal voting process kicked off on Monday (13) with the staff members at the offices of Medical Officers of Health (MOH) casting their absentee votes from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.

The staff of state sector offices cast their absentee votes on July 14 and 15.

Subsequently, the members of security forces, the Police, the Civil Security Department, health sector workers, staff of District Secretariats, and election offices marked their postal votes from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm on Thursday (16) and from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm on Friday (17).

Those who were unable to mark their postal votes on the aforesaid days due to unavoidable circumstances are allowed to do so on the 20th and 21st of July at their respective District Election Office.

A total of 705,085 public servants are eligible to cast their postal votes for the upcoming parliamentary election.

The Election Commission meanwhile said it has so far received a total of 3,684 complaints pertaining to violation of election laws.

In the meantime, the 04th of August has been declared as a special date for people, who are under quarantine following the detection new positive cases from the new COVID-19 cluster linked to Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, to mark their postal votes.