Met. Dept. issues advisory for severe lightning

Met. Dept. issues advisory for severe lightning

July 18, 2020   05:09 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology today (18) issued a ‘RED’ warning for severe lightning in some areas across the island.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Eastern, North-central, Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Kurunegala, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are possible at some places in the above areas, the Meteorology Department said further

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories