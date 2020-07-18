Met. Dept. issues advisory for severe lightning

-

The Department of Meteorology today (18) issued a ‘RED’ warning for severe lightning in some areas across the island.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Eastern, North-central, Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and Kurunegala, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are possible at some places in the above areas, the Meteorology Department said further

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.