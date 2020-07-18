COVID-19: Confirmed cases at 2,701 as four more test positive

-

COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka escalated to 2,701 this evening (18) as four more persons tested positive for the virus.

The latest cases are close contacts of a novel coronavirus patient linked to the Kandakadu cluster, the Department of Government Information said.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, a total of 667 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries reported from the disease in the country moved up to 2,023 earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.