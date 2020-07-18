Arrival from Philippines tests positive for COVID-19

July 18, 2020   06:01 pm

Total COVID-19 patients confirmed in Sri Lanka increased to 2,702 this evening (18) following the detection of another positive case, says the Ministry of Health.

This new patient is an arrival from the Philippines, according to the Department of Government Information.

The Epidemiology Unit says 668 active COVID-19 cases are currently under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the number recoveries from the disease increased to 2,023 earlier today as 11 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Sri Lanka witnessed a total of 11 deaths due to COVID-19 thus far.

